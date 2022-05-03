Man Arrested For 8th DUI

Donald Sheldon

A man is facing his 8th DUI offense after being pulled over in the Lewes area over the weekend.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper stopped a driver for speeding on Coastal Highway in the area of Dartmouth Drive Saturday afternoon. Police said 51-year-old Donald Sheldon of Wilmington showed signs of impairment, and a DUI investigation ensued. Police at that time also discovered his seven previous DUI offenses.

Sheldon was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,050 secured bond.