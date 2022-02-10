Man Arrested For Abduction, Assault Of Woman In Cambridge

A man is facing charges of kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery and other offenses following his arrest in the parking lot of a bank in Cambridge.

Cambridge Police said Wednesday that a woman walked into the branch Tuesday and told employees she was being held against her will and was in fear for her life.

According to police, an investigation determined that someone knocked at the door of her residence the previous day, kicked in the door and shoved her to the ground, sat on her chest and choked her.

The suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Scott Cannon, is accused of threatening to kill the woman.

The victim also told police that he took a steak knife and held it to her, took the keys to her house and vehicle and forced her to travel with him to several locations – including out of state – and that he brought her to the bank and demanded that she take out money.

Police said the victim had visible signs of injuries but did not seek medical treatment.

Cambridge Police listed these charges against Cannon:

kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery, robbery, 1st and 2nd degree assault, false imprisonment, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Cannon was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.