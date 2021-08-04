Man Arrested For Assault Of Woman In Bridgeville

A Harrington man is charged with assaulting a female acquaintance in the presence of two children.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred Monday evening in Bridgeville. The woman needed hospital treatment for serious injuries.

State Police learned that 32-year-old Charles Moore of Harrington could be at a home in Milton. Moore was found there Tuesday and taken into custody without incident.

Moore is charged with assault, reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and malicious interference with calling 9-1-1.

Delaware State Police also said that during a search, Moore was found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia.