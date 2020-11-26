Man Arrested For Burglary, Vehicle Theft

By
Mark Fowser
-
112

A Seaford man is facing numerous charges in connection with a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.


Delaware State Police say a Greenwood man discovered his home had been burglarized and his vehicle was missing Wednesday afternoon. He called another family member who observed the stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Milford-Harrington Highway.


Police were called, and a trooper initiated a traffic stop. The driver subsequently crashed in Houston. 37-year-old Jesse Nichols was arrested. State Police say a search determined that several items of stolen jewelry and property were in the vehicle.


Nichols is charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, drug related offenses and a number of traffic violations.

State Police outlined these charges against Jesse Nichols:

  • Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
  • Theft Over $5,000 (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Aggressive Driving
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification
  • Failure to Have Registration in Possession
  • Driving at Unreasonable Speed (3 counts)
  • Improper Passing
  • Failure to Signal (2 counts)
  • Failure to Obey Traffic Device
  • Failure to Remain within a Single Lane (2 counts)
  • Driving While Suspended

Nichols was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,610.00 cash bond.