Man Arrested For Burglary, Vehicle Theft

A Seaford man is facing numerous charges in connection with a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.



Delaware State Police say a Greenwood man discovered his home had been burglarized and his vehicle was missing Wednesday afternoon. He called another family member who observed the stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Milford-Harrington Highway.



Police were called, and a trooper initiated a traffic stop. The driver subsequently crashed in Houston. 37-year-old Jesse Nichols was arrested. State Police say a search determined that several items of stolen jewelry and property were in the vehicle.



Nichols is charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, drug related offenses and a number of traffic violations.

State Police outlined these charges against Jesse Nichols:

Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Over $5,000 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggressive Driving

Reckless Driving

Failure to Have Insurance Identification

Failure to Have Registration in Possession

Driving at Unreasonable Speed (3 counts)

Improper Passing

Failure to Signal (2 counts)

Failure to Obey Traffic Device

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane (2 counts)

Driving While Suspended

Nichols was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,610.00 cash bond.