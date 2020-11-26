Man Arrested For Burglary, Vehicle Theft

A Seaford man is facing numerous charges in connection with a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Delaware State Police say a Greenwood man discovered his home had been burglarized and his vehicle was missing Wednesday afternoon. He called another family member who observed the stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Milford-Harrington Highway.
Police were called, and a trooper initiated a traffic stop. The driver subsequently crashed in Houston. 37-year-old Jesse Nichols was arrested. State Police say a search determined that several items of stolen jewelry and property were in the vehicle.
Nichols is charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, drug related offenses and a number of traffic violations.
Nichols was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Theft Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Aggressive Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification
- Failure to Have Registration in Possession
- Driving at Unreasonable Speed (3 counts)
- Improper Passing
- Failure to Signal (2 counts)
- Failure to Obey Traffic Device
- Failure to Remain within a Single Lane (2 counts)
- Driving While Suspended
Nichols was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,610.00 cash bond.