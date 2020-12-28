Man Arrested For Christmas Eve Burglary

A Maryland man is charged in connection with a Christmas Eve morning burglary in Harrington.

Police were called to the Diamond Court Apartments and discovered that a residence had been entered and property inside was damaged. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Howard Ortman Jr. of Easton, who previously had a relationship with the occupant.

Police said Ortman was found at his workplace in Harrington and was taken into custody. Ortman is charged with burglary, harassment and criminal mischief.