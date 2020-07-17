Man Arrested For Domestic-Related Kidnapping

A domestic incident in Lincoln has resulted in a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend at a home on Crabapple Lane when the man threatened the woman’s son and grandson with a knife.

According to troopers, 53-year-old Lydell Hall grabbed the woman after she fell, put her into the passenger side of her vehicle and started to drive. Hall is accused of assaulting the woman and threatening to kill her.

She was able to get out of the vehicle at a convenience store and contacted police.

Hall was found by police in Dover. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated menacing, strangulation and other offenses.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Hall was located by police in Dover. Hall was then transported back to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes: