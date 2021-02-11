Man Arrested For Easton Murder

An Easton man is charged with murder, home invasion and other crimes in connection with the death of a 91-year-old man.

According to Easton Police, officers who were conducting a welfare check found the back door of a home open Tuesday night.

Richard Brunkhorst was found dead inside, with injuries that showed signs of an altercation.

Brunkhorst’s vehicle was also stolen, and MTA police conducted a traffic stop when that vehicle was spotted on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. 46-year-old Charles Smullen was taken into custody. Police say firearms that were stolen from the residence were in the vehicle in plain view.

Smullen was brought to the Easton Police Department to be charged.