A 25-year-old man is charged with a murder in Dover three weeks ago.

Dover Police say Tysheen Maxwell was arrested in Newport News, Virginia Friday by members of the US Marshal’s Service.

32-year-old Thomas Gilbert was shot to death early July 6th in the 200-block of South New Street. Police say Gilbert was shot several times.

Maxwell will be extradited to Delaware to face charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.