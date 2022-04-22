Man Arrested For May 2021 Murder At Dover Barbershop

Kyree Robinson

A Dover man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a barbershop nearly a year ago.

Delaware State Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Kyree Robinson was charged this week with murder and firearms-related crimes. Robinson was being held on more than $1-million cash bond.

23-year-old Javon Jones, a customer in the Uplift Barbershop on Governors Avenue, was gunned down in the establishment May 15th, 2021.

Delaware State Police released these details about charges against Kyree Robinson:

Through investigative measures, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit identified Kyree Robinson as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. On April 20th, 2022, Robinson was charged with the following crimes:

Murder First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and issued a $1,070,000 cash bond. Robinson, who was incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution at the time of his arraignment, remained in the custody of the Department of Corrections.