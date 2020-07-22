Man Arrested For Parking Lot Threats

An Ocean View man has been arrested on charges that he threatened people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a liquor store.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to Banks Wine and Spirits in Millville July 10th. They learned that the driver of a pick-up truck blew the horn at the occupants of an SUV that was leaving the parking lot. They exchanged words, and police say 52-year-old Bryan Brisbane pointed a firearm at the adult father and son who were in the other vehicle.

Troopers also discovered, according to State Police, that Brisbane exchanged words and pointed the weapon at a man who was trying to capture the incident on video. He had left the scene before police arrived. No one was injured.

Police obtained consent to search Brisbane’s home on Assawoman Avenue and found multiple rounds of ammunition there Monday. Then on Wednesday, police said Brisbane visited Troop 4 and relinquished a 9mm and Glock 23.

Brisbane was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated menacing (three felony counts). He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $11,000 unsecured bond.