Man Arrested for Possession of Pipebombs and Sawed-Off Shotgun

Troopers arrested Douglas R. Deangelis, 55, of Clayton on Monday after officers followed him north on Coastal Highway and stopped him near Milton.

Sr. Cpl. Heather Pepper, police spokeswoman, says he was arrested without incident and charged with:

Three counts of possession of destructive weapon – bomb (felony).

Possession of destructive weapon – sawed-off shotgun (felony).

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,000 cash bond.