Man Arrested For Pot Possession, Intent To Distribute

A traffic stop for speeding led to a man’s arrest on drug related charges.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed a smell of marijuana as he pulled over a vehicle on Outten Road in Salisbury. The driver reportedly handed over a tin that contained what was identified as marijuana, and police say what was recognized as Suboxone dropped to the pavement.

A further search of the vehicle turned up individually wrapped baggies of marijuana found inside a duffle bag.

42-year-old Philip Horner of Deal Island, Maryland was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Horner was being held in lieu of bond.

The Sheriff’s Office listed these charges against him:

Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Suboxone and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute within a School Zone