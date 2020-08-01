Man Arrested for Princess Anne Fire

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Fire broke out early Friday morning outside a Princess Anne home that had been converted to a three-unit apartment building. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene the residents were out of the building and had put out the small fire. Firefighters found a charred fur coat that smelled of gasoline and requested the State Fire Marshal investigate.

The investigation led the Fire Marshal to 31 year old Quincy Fontain who was located at a local hotel and arrested. He faces charges of attempted 1st and 2nd degree arson, three counts of reckless endangerment and disturbing the peace. Fontain is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.