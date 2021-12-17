Man Arrested For Robbery In Felton

Samuel Latorre

A man is charged with robbing another man after driving him from Milford to Felton.

According to Felton Police, the victim did not know the suspect, who had agreed to take him home earlier this week.

The victim had agreed to pay the other man for gas, but was punched, then robbed of $750.

Felton Police said an investigation identified 24-year-old Samuel Latorre of Milford as the suspect. Latorre surrendered to police two days later. He is charged with robbery, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

Latorre was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and was released on $1,200.00 unsecured bond pending a later court date.