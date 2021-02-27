Man Arrested For Sexual Assault In Wicomico Co.

Police have arrested a man in connection with recent sexual sexual assaults in Wicomico County.

Salisbury Police said one woman reported that she was grabbed and pulled into a vehicle, driven to a nearby industrial park, and was struck when she refused a man’s demand that she perform a sexual act. She got away when another motorist approached.

Police also met with a woman who said she had traveled with a man to an establishment, and that he struck her when she refused his advances.

48-year-old Damon Williamson of Westover was identified as a suspect in both incidents based on an investigation. Williamson was arrested and was being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The following details are from a Salisbury Police news release:

On February 16, 2021 at approximately 1:13 in the afternoon, a Salisbury Police officer was patrolling in

the area of E. Church Street and Davis Street when he was approached by a 48-year-old female victim who

wished to report that she had been assaulted. The victim conveyed that on February 15, 2021, she was walking

in the area of Elizabeth Street and Baker Street when she was contacted by a male suspect, who would be later

identified as 48-year-old Damon Williamson. Mr. Williamson was operating a white sedan-styled vehicle.

Upon her return to the Baker Street area, the victim indicated that Mr. Williamson and a second unidentified

suspect approached her again. Both individuals allegedly exited the vehicle, grabbed her and pulled her into the

vehicle and drove with the victim to the area of the industrial park on Marvel Road. While there, Mr.

Williamson is alleged to have demanded that the victim perform a sexual act on him. The victim stated that she

refused and Mr. Williamson subsequently struck the victim in the head with a closed fist causing her to fall to

the ground. Another motorist approached the area allowing for a distraction wherein the victim was able to flee

from the suspects.

On February 18, 2021, at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, Salisbury Police detectives met with a

second victim, identified as 39-year-old female, at the Salisbury Police Department. The victim conveyed that

on or about January 26, 2021 she met with a male suspect, later identified as Mr. Williamson, and they traveled

together to the Chesapeake Inn, located at 712 N. Salisbury Blvd. Mr. Williamson demanded that the victim

perform a sexual act on him. The victim refused and Mr. Williamson struck her in the head with a closed fist.

The victim then performed the sexual act due to fearing for her safety.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Mr. Williamson as one of the

suspects in the reported incidents. An application for charges was submitted to the District Court

Commissioner wherein an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Williamson.

On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1:10 in the afternoon, members of the Salisbury Police

Department Criminal Investigation Division, Maryland State Police, and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive

Task Force (CARFTF) located Mr. Williamson at a residence on the 27000 block of Fairmount Road, Westover

and he was placed under arrest without incident. Mr. Williamson was transported to the Salisbury Police

Department, and then later released to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he had an initial

appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The Salisbury Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of the second

suspect in this incident. The second suspect was described as being approximately 40 years-of-age, short and

stocky build, with a beard, and was said to be wearing a khaki colored Dickies-styled jacket and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department requests anyone with information

regarding this incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (410)

548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime

Solvers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the second suspect.

Charges against Williamson:

First and Second Degree Rape, Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Second Degree Assault, Attempted First and Second Degree Rape, Attempted Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment