A man is charged with threatening his parents with a rifle, and threatening to blow up the house.

Delaware State Police say an argument outside escalated Monday afternoon in Millsboro, and that 26-year-old Marvel Shockley Junior obtained a rifle from his girlfriend’s vehicle and loaded it.

No one was hurt.

Shockley was arrested without incident.

He is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening.