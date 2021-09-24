Man Arrested For Unlawful Sexual Contact, Sexual Abuse Of A Child

A man has been arrested for charges of unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a child less than 13 years of age by a person of trust.

According to Lewes Police, 34-year-old Jamel Jackson fled from a local residence prior to the report being made to police Wednesday. A series of troubling social media posts led to a day-long search. Jackson was located near the bike trail in Lewes through cell-phone tracking and was taken into custody without incident.

Jackson was being held at SCI on $20,000 cash-only bail.