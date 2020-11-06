Man Arrested In Felton Domestic Incident

A Dover man is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges following a domestic incident in Felton.

Felton Police say responding officers spoke with a female, who said she had been struck multiple times in her face. The suspect was gone before police arrived, but police say Aaron Brown turned himself in to Felton Police later.

Police say Brown is charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Brown was released from custody after posting $2,600 secured bond.