Man Arrested In Seaford On Drugs / Weapons Related Charges

A Millsboro man is facing charges related to weapons and drugs following a traffic stop in Seaford.

According to Seaford Police, an officer tried to stop 20-year-old Dajuan Sheppard on Pine Street Extended Friday for driving with a suspended license. Police said Sheppard fled but was taken into custody without further incident.

Dajuan Sheppard; evidence (photo provided by Seaford Police)

Police said Sheppard was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia including a digital scale and a large jar that contained about 46 grams of marijuana.

Sheppard was charged with disregarding a police officer’s signal, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (3 counts), possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), driving while suspended and various other traffic offenses.

Sheppard was being held on $67,800 cash-only bail.