Man Arrested In Store Parking Lot On Drug Charges

A traffic stop at a convenience store parking lot led to a man being arrested on drug charges.

Delaware State Police said troopers became aware that a Harbeson man was driving with a suspended license. He was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and police said he tossed suspected drugs out the passenger window when he was approached.

Just over six grams of methamphetamine were found.

40-year-old James Gerleve III is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerleve has been released on his own recognizance.

State Police listed these charges against him:

Gerleve was transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gerleve was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.