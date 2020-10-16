Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Denton, Maryland man has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region.

According to Maryland State Police, 47-year-old Daniel Provencal is charged with 11 counts of distribution of child pornography, 11 counts of possession with intent to distribute child pornography and 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said information was received that Provencal was involved in distribution of child pornography through various social medial outlets. A search warrant was obtained for Provencal’s residence and he was arrested during the serving of the warrant.

Provencal was being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.