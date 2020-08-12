Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Millsboro man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Coastal Highway near Caveneck Road.

Delaware State Police say the vehicle was pulled over for speeding, and it was discovered that the driver had a suspended license. According to police, a search turned up about 2.55-grams of crack cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia.

38-year-old Terrance Barnes is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to traffic related offenses.

Barnes was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.