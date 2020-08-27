Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Motel Parking Lot

A Lewes man is facing drug related charges after being found in a stopped pick-up truck in the parking lot of a motel in Millsboro.

Delaware State Police say troopers on patrol observed the vehicle stopped and impeding traffic in a lane of travel at the Sea Esta Motel on Rudder Lane. A strong smell of burnt marijuana led to an investigation and the discovery of about 160-grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and about $500 in suspected drug proceeds.

43-year-old William Holloman is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Holloman was arraigned, then released on $3,500 unsecured bond.