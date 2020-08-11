Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Wicomico Co.

A motorcycle that was reported to be driven erratically led to the arrest of a man in Willards.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to a gas station on Main Street just off Route 50.

The motorcycle did not have a registration plate, and police say an investigation indicated that 34-year-old Clint Smith of La Plata was wanted in connection with theft cases in Charles County and Anne Arundel County.

A search, according to the Sheriff’s Office, turned up cocaine, Ecstacy, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Smith was being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office listed these charges against him:

Possession of Heroin, Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia