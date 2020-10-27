Man Arrested On Drug-Weapons Charges In Milford

A Milford man is facing drug-and-weapons related charges.



Police say 20-year-old Tiler Daniels was approached because police were aware he was being sought as part of previous investigations. According to police, a search of Daniels’ vehicle led to the seizure of a nine-millimeter Glock handgun, some marijuana, LSD, and some cash.



Police say Daniels was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm. He also was found to be wanted by New Castle County Police.

Milford Police released this account:

As part of the 10.22.2020 investigation Mr. Daniels has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited, Possession With the Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Daniels was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail set at $33,500.00 secured. Mr. Daniels is scheduled to appear at he Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 12.11.2020 for a Preliminary Hearing. Mr. Daniels was also charged with several traffic violations as part of a 10.03.2020 investigation where it’s been alleged he failed to stop for an officer on Northwest 10th Street during an attempted traffic stop. As part of that investigation Mr. Daniels has been charged with Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Aggressive Driving, Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed, Drive in Proper Lane and Direction, Improper Lane Change, Improper Passing, and Driving While Using Electronic Communication Device.