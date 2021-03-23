Man Arrested Several Times In Burglary Investigation

A Seaford man was arrested three times in two police jurisdictions within a few days in connection with burglary investigations.

Seaford Police said Tuesday that 31-year-old Joaquin Williams was charged Sunday with theft of property taken from a vehicle. His vehicle was seized for search at a later time in connection with other incidents reported that day. Williams was charged with theft, possession of burglars tools and other offenses and was released.

Hours later, according to police, Williams trespassed into the police department’s secured impound lot to get access to his seized vehicle – then he fled from police, while in handcuffs. An officer suffered minor injuries during that arrest.

The search warrant, according to police, turned up handguns, loaded magazines, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of US currency. The handguns turned out to be stolen in Seaford and Harrington.

Monday, Harrington Police charged Williams in connection with thefts of items from several vehicles earlier in the weekend.