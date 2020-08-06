Man Arrested With Weapons, Drug Paraphernalia In Vehicle

A 38-year-old Seaford man is facing weapons offenses following a traffic stop in Bridgeville.
Delaware State Police said a trooper on patrol saw a vehicle with a fictitious plate, and the driver was pulled over into a parking lot. Police said the driver, Jason Eskridge, had 82-grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as well as a CCI 38 Special/357 Magazine Shotshell and a ten-inch machete in the vehicle.
A computer check, according to State Police, indicated Eskridge was prohibited from owning or possessing a deadly weapon due to previous convictions. He was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.
State Police listed these charges against Eskridge:
- Possession of Firearm Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification
- Failure to Transfer Registration
- Operation of Unregistered Vehicle
- Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)
Eskridge was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $10,153 unsecured bond.