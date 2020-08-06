Man Arrested With Weapons, Drug Paraphernalia In Vehicle

A 38-year-old Seaford man is facing weapons offenses following a traffic stop in Bridgeville.

Delaware State Police said a trooper on patrol saw a vehicle with a fictitious plate, and the driver was pulled over into a parking lot. Police said the driver, Jason Eskridge, had 82-grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as well as a CCI 38 Special/357 Magazine Shotshell and a ten-inch machete in the vehicle.

A computer check, according to State Police, indicated Eskridge was prohibited from owning or possessing a deadly weapon due to previous convictions. He was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.

Eskridge was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of Firearm Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Have Insurance Identification

Failure to Transfer Registration

Operation of Unregistered Vehicle

Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)

Eskridge was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $10,153 unsecured bond.