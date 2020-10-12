Man Assaulted, Left Unconscious On Kitchen Floor

A 77-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being found injured on the kitchen floor of a home in Magnolia.

Delaware State Police say a family member discovered the victim Sunday just after 11 a.m. at the residence on Moores Drive in Meadowbrook Acres.

Police say an investigation indicates that the man was assaulted.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.