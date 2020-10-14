Man Charged Following 17-Hour Weekend Standoff

A peaceful end to a 17-hour standoff in Worcester County…

An incident over the weekend sent a man to a hospital first for an evaluation.

Now, Erle Tatterson of Pocomoke City is in custody for first-degree assault.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says Tatterson eluded an attempted traffic stop Saturday, stopped and fled into a residence, and pointed a gun.

According to authorities, Tatterson came out of the residence, fired the weapon once and went back in, starting the barricade.

No on was struck.

It was Sunday before Tatterson surrendered.

Deputies were assisted by numerous police agencies during the standoff: Pocomoke Police Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Snow Hill Police Department, Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office, Worcester County Department of Emergency Services, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Princess Anne Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. “This incident, while unfortunate, is a textbook example of how cooperative law enforcement

is accomplished,” Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli said. “All agencies involved worked as a single cohesive unit to ensure that the situation was concluded without injury to any person. I am proud and grateful of the professional manner in which the incident was resolved.”