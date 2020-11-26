Man Charged With Assaulting EMS Volunteer

A man is charged with accosting EMS personnel and assaulting one member of an ambulance squad who was trying to help his brother.



According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Laron Mitchell met the arriving crew at a home on Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury. One volunteer fire company member was struck in the head, and deputies were contacted.



Police say the victim continued to assist with the emergency response although he was bleeding from the head. Mitchell, meanwhile, had left the scene. He was found three days after the incident in hiding.



Mitchell is charged with assault on EMS and other offenses. The Sheriff’s Office also says he was the subject of outstanding warrants on an unrelated matter.