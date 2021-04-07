Man Charged With Attacking Neighbor With Weed-Cutter

A Millsboro man is charged with felony assault in connection with an incident involving his 77-year-old neighbor.

Delaware State Police said 71-year-old Charles Harrigan started to yell as his neighbor who was feeding geese outside his home on White Pine Drive Monday. Then, according to State Police, Harrigan assaulted the other man and struck the man with a Weed-Eater.

The victim declined medical treatment for minor injuries.

Harrigan was arraigned on a count of assault, second-degree in which a person is over 62 years of age.