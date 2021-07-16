Man Charged With Attempted Burglaries In 3 Communities

3 police jurisdictions, one suspect…

A man is charged with trying to break into the Shore Stop convenience store on Deep Branch Road in Milton. Delaware State Police said the alarm at the store went off early Wednesday morning. Arriving troopers discovered that the front door and a large window were damaged.

According to police, an investigation indicates that 24-year-old Ryan Nay of Milford used a ‘concrete parking bumper’ to try to break into the store, and later tried to pry open the door with a metal object. Nay is also accused of throwing a metal canister at the store’s entrance.

Lewes Police said Ryan Nay has been charged with breaking into the Daily Market on East Savannah Road and stealing several items. An officer recognized the suspect on surveillance video because of previous encounters.

According to Lewes Police, Nay also admitted to trying to burglarize the Grotto Pizza restaurant on Route 1 in Milford.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Ryan Nay:

Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)

Attempt to Commit Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Nay was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000.00 cash bond.

Lewes Police listed these charges;

Burglary 3rd Degree

Possession of Burglar Tools

Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a Felony

Theft under $1,500

Criminal Mischief, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

These charges were attributed to Milford Police:



Attempted Burglary 3rd

Possession of Burglar Tools

Criminal Mischief