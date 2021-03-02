Man Charged With Crashing Stolen Vehicle

A Georgetown man faces vehicle theft charges following a crash of a stolen vehicle in Farmington.

According to Harrington Police, officers were called to assist Delaware State Police regarding a motor vehicle crash on Marsh Branch Road Sunday. Police learned the vehicle had been stolen from a residence on East Liberty Street.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed, 37-year-old Dorian Armstrong of Georgetown, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Then, police took him into custody.

Police said a computer check also determined that Armstrong was wanted by Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack for vehicle theft.