Man Charged With Drugs / Weapons Crimes Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in the Dagsboro area leads to a man’s arrest on drugs and weapons charges.

Delaware State Police say a driver was pulled over on Bunting Road Monday night. After it was found that the driver had an expired driver’s license, police requested and obtained consent to search the vehicle.

The search turned up a loaded .38 handgun in the glove compartment and drug paraphernalia. More rounds of ammunition and Ocycodone pills also were found, according to troopers.

62-year-old Ivory Sauls of Harrington was arrested. After being charged, he was released on bond.

State Police released this list of charges against Sauls:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving With Expired License

Sauls was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $5500.00 unsecured bond.