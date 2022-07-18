Man Charged with DUI after Driving Corvette up Dirt Mound

Sgt. India Sturgis, state police spokesperson, says this Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Old Landing Road in the area of Coronado Drive when it ran off the north edge of the roadway before running up a dirt mound about eight-feet high. It happened around 8:45 p.m. last Monday near the Sawgrass development.

Photo courtesy Rehoboth Beach VFC

“A preliminary state police investigation suggests alcohol was involved,” Sgt. Sturgis said. The driver, a 37-year-old male of Rehoboth Beach, was later charged with driving under the influence and other traffic-related offenses.