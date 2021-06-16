Man Charged With Firing Gun Toward Neighbor

A Kent County man is charged with shooting at his neighbor.

Delaware State Police said an investigation shows that the suspect was visiting with a man and woman and was showing them a .38-caliber revolver he had recently acquired. The man agreed to allow him to fire the weapon at a target on his Felton property, but police said 42-year-old Eugene Sykes of Felton pointed the weapon toward the 48-year-old woman and fired it, narrowly missing the woman.

The other man grabbed the gun, emptied the ammunition and tossed it into the yard, leading to a fight with Sykes, causing minor injuries.

After hospital treatment, Sykes was charged with aggravated menacing, reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and offensive touching.