Man Charged With Firing Handgun During Argument

A Harrington man is charged with firing a shot toward another man during an argument at a home on Williamsville Road in Houston.

According to Delaware State Police, 30-year-old Dustin Edge pulled out a handgun, threatened to shoot a 49-year-old man, then pulled the trigger. The gunshot struck the floor, and the victim was not injured.

Police said Edge was found hiding under a mobile home near the victim’s residence. Also, Edge is accused of refusing to comply with troopers’ commands that he come out. A State Police canine later apprehended him.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Edge:

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (felony)

Aggravated Menacing

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies (felony)

Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Edge was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $42,000 cash bond.