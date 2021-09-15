Man Charged With Murder In Victim’s 2011 Disappearance

A Georgetown man faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Dagsboro man who was reported missing more than ten years ago.

Delaware State Police said Monday that an investigation into the disappearance of 45-year-old John “Doug” Wisniewski has continued over the years. At the time, he lived at a residence along R Farm Lane, where 31-year-old Michael Ellingsen also lived in a home on the same property.

Through investigative leads, police said it was determined that Ellingsen shot and killed Wisniewski one night in late January 2011 and buried his body on the property. The property was searched over several days early this year by troopers and investigators with the Division of Forensic Science. The body was found January 22nd, and an autopsy determined that Wisniewski was murdered.

Ellingsen was indicted by a Sussex County Grand Jury Monday, and he was taken into custody that day. Ellingsen is charged with first-degree murder and was being held at SCI on $1-million cash bond.