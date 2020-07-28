Man Charged With Parking Lot Gunfire In Kent Co.

A Felton man is charged with opening fire on a group of people in a deli parking lot.

Delaware State Police say troopers who were dispatched to Uncle Willie’s on Route 13 at Woodside June 19th learned that five people got into an argument with some other people in a vehicle. Someone came out of the vehicle, fired several shots, and fled the area.

No one was injured, but three of the rounds struck the building.

20-year-old Jaquan Lewis of Felton was identified as the suspect, and was arrested Tuesday.

He is charged with attempted to commit murder, reckless endangering and other offenses.

Lewis was being held on secured bond.