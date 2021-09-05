Man Charged With Robbery, Home Invasion, Kidnapping

A Dover man is charged with forcing a woman to drive to the Dover area from a home in Milford and take out cash from an ATM. The same man is also accused of threatening another woman at gunpoint in Hartly, who spotted the suspect in a shed on her property.

Delaware State Police said an investigation identified Brian Oneill as a suspect in both incidents. Oneill was arrested Friday in the Dover area. He is charged with robbery, home invasion, kidnapping and other offenses.

Delaware State Police released these details about the incident:

The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., when a white male suspect entered a residence located on the 4000 block of Dot St., Milford. The suspect displayed a black handgun and threatened to kill the 60-year-old female acquaintance. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint and had her drive her vehicle to an atm in the Dover area to withdraw cash. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from victim the suspect fled on foot.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at approximately 9:23 a.m., when troopers responded to the 1500 block of Tuxward Road, Hartly for a robbery. Investigation revealed a 70-year-old female victim observed an unknown white male seated in a shed on her property. The suspect was holding a black handgun and was wearing a black mask that covered the bottom portion of his face. The suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and threatened to kill her if she contacted the police. A second victim, a 46-yearold male then arrived at the residence. The suspect pointed the handgun at the male victim and threatened to kill him. The suspect then entered the male victim’s GMC Yukon and fled the scene.

Through investigative means Brian Oneill was determined to be the suspect and troopers obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Friday, August 3, 2021, Oneill was located in Dover area and troopers successfully took him into custody.

Oneill was transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Felony (Felony)- 2 Counts

Home Invasion Burglary 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm within 10 years of a Prior Conviction (Felony)- 2 Counts

Kidnapping 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Robbery 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Aggravated Menacing (Felony)- 2 Counts

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 Counts

Terroristic Threatening Threat to Kill a Victim 62 Years or Older (Felony)

Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Criminal Mischief

Malicious Interference Emergency Communication

Oneill was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $354,253 cash bond.