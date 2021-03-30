Man Charged With Stabbing Woman In Lewes

A man has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing-and-burglary incident on Kings Highway.

Lewes Police said Tuesday that a 20-year-old woman was cut several times over the weekend by a known acquaintance. An investigation indicated that the suspect started to argue with the woman in a parking lot, and he chased her and forced his way inside while armed with a small knife.

According to police, 24-year-old Jamal Mumford took the couple’s ten-month-old baby after the woman jumped from a second-floor rear balcony and hid. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mumford was arrested about two hours later in a vehicle on Kings Highway. The child had been dropped off previously with other family members and was not harmed.

Mumford is charged with assault, burglary and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. Mumford was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $90,000 secured bail.