Man Charged With Stabbing Woman To Death At Dover Motel

A 57-year-old woman has died of stab wounds, and a 21-year-old Dover man is charged with murder at the Super 8 Motel on Route 13.

Dover Police said the victim herself called 911 Tuesday night to say she had been attacked. She was found with a stab wound to the neck, and died after being taken to a hospital.



21-year-old David Washington was found at the scene. He was arrested for murder first-degree and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Washington was being held at SCI on $1.9-million cash bond.