Man Charged With Swinging Bat At Troopers

A Millsboro man is accused of swinging a bat toward Delaware State Police troopers who were responding to reports of an intoxicated person who would not leave a residence upon request.

Delaware State Police say 48-year-old Theodore Guajardo came out of the home with a wooden bat, threatened troopers, went back inside, then came out with a metal baseball bat.

After swinging it recklessly and refusing to put the bat down, Guajardo was tased and taken into custody

He is charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.