Man Charged With Threatening To Burn Parents’ Home

An Ellendale man is charged with threatening to burn down his parents’ home.

According to Ellendale Police, 27-year-old Charles “Cody” Kifer demanded $2,000 from his father, or else he would carry out the threat.

Kifer is charged with attempt to commit extortion-causes damage to property and two counts of terroristic threatening. He has been released on bond pending arraignment and a preliminary hearing in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.