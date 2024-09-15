Man Collapses in Cardiac Arrest Rescuing Grandson in Surf

A 62-year-old man collapsed in cardiac arrest trying to rescue his 9-year-old grandson who was in distress in the surf. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near the South Bethany drive-on in the Fenwick Island State Park.

The child made it safely to shore, but his grandfather remained in cardiac arrest as he was taken to the hospital. This does not appear to be a drowning, but visitors should be aware of the increasingly rough surf.