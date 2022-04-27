Man Convicted For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

A Pittsville man has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and related offenses, following a two-day bench trial.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Terry Lee Parks Junior was already a registered sex offender in September 2021, when he sexually assaulted a child. Prosecutors said he was responsible for supervision of the child, and that the incident was captured on video.

Parks faces sentencing in July following a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

“If our community is to thrive, we must invest in our children. Every member of the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is committed to keeping children healthy and safe from abuse and neglect. The CAC’s commitment to quality investigations is the first critical step within the criminal justice system that ensures accountability for offenders thereby protecting potential victims,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.

