A former Salisbury man has been convicted of charges of sex abuse of a minor, rape, sex offense and assault.



The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office says 51-year-old John Woodlin was already a Tier Three sex offender at the time of the offense. A jury found him guilty November 4th.



Prosecutors say Woodlin sexually abused the victim under the age of 12 in September 2019. A judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation.