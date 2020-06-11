Man Dead After Stabbing People In Two Dover Homes.

A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Dover home Wednesday night, where police believe he stabbed several people.

Police were called to a home on Bradley Road and discovered a 66-year-old woman with knife wounds. While there, officers learned about another incident at a home on Kennedy Road in which an 11-year-old boy and two women, ages 73 and 37, had also been attacked.

The investigation determined that the 29-year-old man had been showing increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness at his home on Bradley Road. Family members tried to contain him into the home, but he fled to another nearby home, grabbed a large kitchen knife, fled to another home, cut a woman as she answered the door then went to the other home and attacked others.

Two members of that family also suffered bite mark during the struggle.

The man was found dead in that home as a result of injuries he sustained during the incident. Injuries to the other victims were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the name of the deceased person will not be released due to the nature of the incident.