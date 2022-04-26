Update: Man Dead, No Officers Hurt After Gunfire Exchanged In Somerset Co.

Update: Maryland State Police Wednesday provided the name of the man who died in an armed confrontation with law enforcement in Somerset County Monday, as well as the names of three officers:

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the deceased individual and involved officers in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on April 25 in Somerset County. The shooting occurred after officers contacted a man who matched the description of the suspect in a nearby armed robbery.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old William Robert Brink of Salisbury, Maryland. The involved officers have been identified as Corporal Jason Dykes, Maryland State Trooper, a 17-year veteran currently assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division; Sergeant Kevin Goepfert, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year veteran currently assigned to the Patrol Division; and Deputy First Class Anthony Jackson, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year veteran currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

The Independent Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

Original story:

One man is dead after shots were exchanged between the subject and law enforcement in Somerset County Monday.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division is investigating Monday’s incident, which originated with a 911 call from a convenience store in Westover. The caller stated that a man had pointed a handgun at him and demanded money before fleeing the area.

A sheriff’s deputy located and approached the individual about two miles away and after each fired their weapons, the man fled toward a field near Route 13 and Perry Road. Other area law enforcement officers responded to the area, and the AG’s office says the subject opened fire again. He in turn was struck by shots fired by a Maryland State Trooper and / or a deputy.

Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The man died at an area hospital. A firearm was found next to him.

No officers were injured.

According to the Attorney General’s Office:

The Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, although that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.

A body-worn camera was active at the time of the incident. The IID will generally release camera footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

MSP has issued a protocol for cases that involve MSP personnel. Under those protocols, as soon as practicable after MSP’s initial response, MSP will make every reasonable effort to staff the investigation with MSP personnel who are assigned to a different region of the State. MSP will also conduct a comprehensive inquiry to determine whether any MSP personnel involved in the investigation has a conflict of interest.