Man Dead, Woman Badly Burned in Wicomico Co. Fire

A man has died in a residential fire in the Salisbury area.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Parsonsburg Volunteer firefighters and members of other departments responded to ablaze in a one-story, single-family dwelling in the 3,200-block of Johnson Road late Monday afternoon. A female occupant escaped from the home but suffered significant burns. She was flown to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Firefighters found the male victim deceased in the home. He has yet to be positively identified, and his remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The two-alarm fire was under control in about one hour. A neighbor reported the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

Fire damage is estimated at $225,000.